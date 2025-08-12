‘Born To Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf’ Special Benefit Premiere at Santa Barbara’s Lobero

A new documentary about the legendary, enigmatic band Steppenwolf will have its West Coast premiere at a special benefit screening. The Lobero Theatre hosts the film Born to Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf on Saturday, August 23. The rock band Steppenwolf sold more than 25 million records worldwide, with hits including the iconic “Born to be Wild,” has gone down as a legendary band in rock history.

‘Born to Be Wild’ poster | Photo: Courtesy

Band founders John Kay and Nick St. Nicholas first met in Toronto before moving to California together to pursue music. The new documentary transports viewers between war-torn Germany and working-class Toronto and Los Angeles as the band finds their footing and rises to international fame. Their notability began following a feature in the cult classic film Easy Rider. But what few people know is that the band’s center of gravity was two German immigrant children, who first met in Toronto before moving on to California together. Singer John Kay (born Joachim-Fritz Krauledat) was a war refugee from East Prussia. Bassist Nick St. Nicholas (born Karl Klaus Kassbaum) came from a respected Hanseatic family. Featuring Steppenwolf members John Kay, Nick St. Nicholas, Michael Monarch, and artists Mars Bonfire, Alice Cooper, Taj Mahal, Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), Klaus Meine (Scorpions), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Dale Crover (Melvins), and Bob Ezrin (producer of Kiss, Pink Floyd, and Taylor Swift, among others), the film also has a lot to offer musically, featuring over a dozen original Steppenwolf songs.

The screening runs approximately 90 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session with John Kay and Nick St. Nicholas, the two famous band members. There will also be a post screening reception hosted by John Kay.

Presented by Earl Minnis and John Kay, the special screening will benefit the Maue Kay Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2004 to support individuals and organizations engaged in the protection of wildlife, the environment, and human rights.

Join Kay and Minnis as they celebrate their new film at the Lobero Theatre on August 23 at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, see lobero.org/events/born-to-be-wild.