Farmer & the Flea’s Benefit Concert

Farmer and the Flea, a monthly artisan pop-up, is hosting its first benefit concert. Rescue Rhythms will be hosted September 27 at Santa Barbara Polo Fields with performances from Trevor Hall, beverages from Rincon Brewery, 30 artisan vendors, yoga and sound healing from Palma Colectiva, and a canine club, where guests can meet adoptable dogs.

The inaugural open-air concert and community gathering will help Farmer and the Flea founders Robert Kassis and Megan Husbands raise awareness and funds to build a cage-free sanctuary for healing both humans and dogs. “We wanted to have an event that gave people an idea of what we’re hoping to achieve in our sanctuary,” says Husbands.

Farmer and the Flea introduces handcrafted goods, local treats, curated vintage items, and more each month at El Presidio. Since its first community popup in 2019, Husbands has incorporated dog welfare education and adoption into each event. They regularly partner with local and regional rescues, including Santa Barbara County Shelter and C.A.R.E.4Paws, and have helped to place more than 50 dogs. “I’ve always been the connector between humans and dogs,” she says.

Get excited for a full lineup including:

Live music from Trevor Hall, Zach Gill, The Takes, and many others (don't forget your blankets and chairs)

Visit adoptable dogs (but please keep your own pups at home)

Children 12-and-under are free with arts, crafts, and lawn games

Plus a silent auction

VIP lounge sponsored by EmmaRose Floral, plus eats from Buena Onda, S.B. Hives, Wandering Eats, Geezy's BBQ, and Oakberry Açaí

Yoga, breathwork, and sound healing hosted by Palma Colectiva

Visit Rescue Rhythms for more details or to purchase your tickets. Interested in volunteering? Reach out.