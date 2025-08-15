Santa Barbara Unified Kicks Off School Year at Arlington Theatre

The historic Arlington Theatre was packed Friday morning as more than 1,500 teachers, administrators, and staff gathered for Santa Barbara Unified School District’s annual back-to-school kickoff. The two-hour event marked the official start of the 2025–26 school year for SBUSD employees, setting a tone of unity ahead of students’ return on Wednesday, August 20.

Attendees meandered outside, greeting each other over coffee and pastries provided by the district’s food services team. Eventually they filtered into the ornate theater to the beat of La Colina Junior High School’s jazz band.

| Credit: Ella Heydenfeldt

After the Pledge of Allegiance, SBUSD Communications Manager Ed Zuchelli welcomed the crowd. Teachers were recognized for their years of service — from newcomers to veterans with more than 20 years in the district. Many remained standing through the final call.

Performances throughout the morning reflected the district’s diversity and school pride: Cheerleaders from San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, and Santa Barbara high schools ended their routines in a joint chant of “We are S.B.!” Santa Barbara High School’s folklórico dancers took the stage, as well as a solo from a McKinley Elementary School student.

Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the goals for the upcoming school year. State Senator Monique Limón, a Santa Barbara native and incoming Senate Pro Tempore, shared her path from SBUSD student to state leadership, underscoring the long-term impact of public education.

“This is our hoorah,” said one SBUSD representative. “It’s a celebration of who we are as a district, and what we’re here to do for students.”