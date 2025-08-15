The Ventura Live Summer Festival Announces Additional Shows

The Ventura Live show schedule is complete, adding shows from September 6 through September 20 to the Summer Festival announced here, which now has more than 30 events beginning August 22. Additional shows include the following:

Songs and Stories: An Evening with Jason Robert Brown is set for September 6. Three-time award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown takes the Ventura Live stage to blend personal storytelling with an evening of songs. Broadway World said, “He is a downright pleasure to watch and to listen to.”

The following night, singer Eddie Wakes performs, on September 7, providing a personal connection with the audience through music. His work is highly praised, Justin Hurwitz, American composer and television writer, said, “He’s a consummate professional with a killer voice. He’s such a classic in every way.”

A science story, a woman’s story, love story, and history story combined into one play on September 9. The Life and Times of A. Einstein, written and performed by Kres Mersky, is a story that follows the life of the scientist’s daily life through his secretary. Mersky has been nominated by Mark Taper for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in playwriting.

The Spirit of Harriet Tubman comes to Ventura Live on September 10, written and performed by Actress Leslie McCurdy. The play portrays the “spirit” of Tubman recreating stories some well-known and others untold. Through these stories, the past connects with the hope of the future.

September 11, actor Frank Ferrante performs a two-act comedy, An Evening with Groucho. Ferrante portrays young Groucho Marx including the audience along the way with ad-libs. The show has been performed more than 3,000 times in more than 500 cities. The Chicago Tribune called the play “nothing short of masterful.”

“An Evening of Classic Country-Inspired Grateful Dead Favorites,” returns to Rubicon Theatre on September 12, led by Jay Ponti. The night will consist of acoustic and electric sets and special guest appearances. Some of Ventura’s best musicians join again for a tribute to the Grateful Dead with music, storytelling and cosmic twang.

On September 13, Davis Gaines returns to the Rubicon for the premiere of his new concert, Double Standards,. The concert explores classic pairings from the Great American Songbook and the Great White Way. The New York Post called Gaines, “a breathtaking concert artist, strong yet nuanced.”

September 15, Franny joins Rubicon for an evening of laughter and tears as it dives into what it means to be human. The play is the story of a humanoid robot that was created by an AI software engineer to be a companion for elderly people. Written by Barbara Gural and the reading directed by Jonathan Fox, the play is highly acclaimed. Black List said the play “takes on hot button topics — namely, artificial intelligence and robots built to help humans — and explores them in surprisingly thoughtful yet humorous ways.”

Thank You Tom Lehrer is a concert tour coming on September 16 that celebrates the wit and brilliance of legendary satirist Tom Lehrer. Bobby Underwood, known for his engaging stage presence, brings Lehrer’s sharp, clever lyrics to life, while Zalmen Mlotek, a renowned conductor and pianist, provides expert musical accompaniment.

September 17 is Jay Johnson: The Two and Only! — a Tony Award–winning Broadway show written and performed by ventriloquist Jay Johnson — is a multidimensional journey exploring the art of ventriloquism through Johnson’s storytelling and the unique personalities of his puppet characters.

Wild Night: A Van Morrison Tribute takes the stage on September 18 to transport you to the heart of Van Morrison’s timeless classics. Founded in 2019 by the late Gary Coppola, Wild Night continues to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances, featuring a lineup of world-class musicians. From Jason Feddy (lead vocals) to Magic Kramer (guitar and background vocals), Bobby Pickett (bass and background vocals), Chris Ross (drums), Chris Rhyne (keyboards), Mel Steinberg (sax and flute), Chris Jennings (bari aax), and Gary Bivona (trumpet), each member of Wild Night brings their own unique flair to the stage, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Then on September 19, it’s time to hop a box car through the Dust Bowl with Woody Guthrie and a one-man multimedia play with the music and artworks of Woody Guthrie written and performed by Randy Noojin in a critically acclaimed, award-winning multimedia solo show packed with Woody’s spirit, music and artworks.

Finally, on September 20 is WITNESSES, a new musical based on the diaries of five Jewish teenagers written during the Holocaust. Through an intricate weaving of lyrics and text pulled straight from the diaries themselves, these memoirs are a testament to the human spirit during a period in history that must never be forgotten. Five songwriting teams and Tony Award–winning writer Robert L. Freedman have crafted this theatrical event to bring their words to life and tell a story with stunning contemporary relevance.

For more information about the complete Ventura Live schedule, see rubicontheatre.org/ventura-live.