Rubicon Theatre Company Expands Ventura LIVE ‘25 Series To Summer Festival

The Rubicon Theatre Company of Ventura brings Ventura LIVE ‘25 to Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown. The show schedule, running from August 22-September 20, features a variety of concerts with folk legends, jazz bands, jam sessions, play readings, comedy, and more.

“We wanted to complement our mainstage subscription season with a program of presented events that would bring audiences of different ages and backgrounds together in a comfortable, welcoming setting. Based on the success of the first year, we have expanded Ventura LIVE! from a series to a full-blown summer festival of more than 30 events,” said Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns.

Rubicon’s outdoor patio will be open for attendees two hours prior to showtime and through intermission to grab food from local food trucks and specially crafted themed cocktails. Offerings for the festival also include VIP experiences where audiences can meet and interact with performers.

David Burnham | Photo: Courtesy

The Rubicon Theatre Company, a nonprofit professional regional theater company, has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The company provides audience members with productions of classic and contemporary plays as well as educational programs and events.

Show Schedule

The first show is Feeling Good: Burnham Sings Bublé, a celebration of the Michael Bublé songbook, on August 22 in the evening, with a matinee on August 23. David Burnham, Broadway star, performs Bublé’s greatest hits such as “Cry Me a River,” “Sway,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.” A beloved Rubicon veteran and Helen Hayes Award–winner, Burnham opens the festival by channeling Bublé’s suave stage presence.

Following Burnham is Tony award-winning actor and singer, Levi Kreis, performing a one-night-only concert on August 23. Kreis is known for blending Broadway hits with jazz, soul, and rockabilly. Transforming familiar tunes into new experiences through storytelling, humor, and heart is a Kreis trademark.

The next night, August 24, Lauren Patten, Tony and Grammy Award winner, returns to her Rubicon roots for a night of emotion and reflection. The singer and actress takes the audience on her journey from Rubicon prodigy to Broadway breakout star. Patten blends rock, soul, Broadway, and pop in a powerful, personal performance at the Karyn Jackson Theatre.

Monday, August 25, The World Is My Home: The Life Of Paul Robeson comes to Ventura LIVE! to celebrate the life of Paul Robeson, activist, scholar, and athlete. Written and performed by Stogie Kenyatta, the award-winning one-man show is a journey through the history of Robeson, witnessing the Harlem Renaissance, the fight against fascism, and the battle for civil rights.

Levi Kreis | Photo: Courtesy

The Book Of Moron, a comical and thought-provoking one-man show, will be performed on August 27. Robert Dubac, comedian, writer, and satirist tackles cultural confusion in a funny one-night performance. The show is described as, “The funniest show you will ever think at,” creating conversation and questions in a humorous fashion.

Take Me Home: The Music Of John Denver brings a touching tribute to the festival on August 28. Jim Curry performs timeless hits of Denver’s such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.” Curry, alongside his band, recreates the music of a beloved troubadour and the message behind the music. Pete Huttlinger, guitarist for John Denver, said, “Jim Curry was over there sounding like John Denver … I closed my eyes and went back.”

Lauren Patten | Photo: Courtesy

August 29 brings a screening of the documentary Desolation Center, chronicling the early 1980s DIY desert shows that defied authority and laid the groundwork for alternative music festivals like Burning Man and Coachella. Then stick around after the screening for an in-depth Q&A with director Stuart Swezey, producer Mariska Leyssius, and legendary punk performance artist Johanna Went. The conversation will be moderated by author and punk rock activist Jay Ponti, diving deep into the film’s legacy and the revolutionary spirit that still reverberates today.

The Folk Legacy Trio — featuring George Grove and Rick Dougherty (formerly with The Kingston Trio), and Jerry Siggins — brings folk favorites to the theater August 30-31. Also on the evening of August 31 is the solo show Katerina McCrimmon: Naked, starring the Cuban-American performer McCrimmon, who captivated audiences nationwide as Fanny Brice in the Broadway tour of Funny Girl, earning high praise from Entertainment Weekly, who called her “the next greatest star” with a “once-in-a-generation voice.”

“Carney Magic”: with John Carney comes to the stage on September 3. A blend of mind-blowing sleight of hand with intelligence, taste, and wit, expect an evening of pure entertainment.

On September 4, Danny Wheetman and Jerry Fletcher with special guest Bill Flores join the festival. Ventura County–born, the two singers reunite for a night of songs rooted in Americana. Wheetman, a Tony nominee and musical director of Cowboy Lullaby and Lonesome Traveler, and keyboardist/accordionist Jerry Fletcher blend blues, folk, and roots-rock for one night only on the Ventura stage.

On September 5 at 1 p.m., Mood Indigo, who blew Los Angeles away with their blend of vintage jazz, swing, and crooner-style sophistication, performs. Originally formed in 1980, the group consists of bassist David Jackson, guitarist John Reynolds, and bandleader Casey MacGill.

Trevor and Sylvie | Photo: Courtesy

Later that evening is Trevor & Sylvie’s 10-Year Musical Revue: A Rubicon Love Story, showcasing folk tradition with Trevor Wheetman and Sylvie Davidson. Combining the poetic storytelling of songwriting legends like Joni Mitchell and James Taylor with the fun of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Time is Free, their original music debut album, has been called “a breakout album,” of, “authentic, effective and gorgeously rendered Americana.” Trevor and Sylvie tell the story of their courtship and marriage, starting with the day they met at the first rehearsal of Lonesome Traveler at the Rubicon. In addition to the love storytelling, the performance offers harmonies and humor through music. Divide and Conquer called their performance, “Hand-clapping and heart-tugging … honest and timeless.”

More events will be announced shortly. For students and young professionals tickets start as low as $30. To view details and purchase tickets for Ventura Live ‘25 visit rubicontheatre.org.