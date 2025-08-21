Santa Barbara DA Seeks Witnesses in Case Against 19-Year-Old Accused of Child Molestation

Authorities are seeking additional witnesses or victims with knowledge of additional crimes that may have been committed by a Santa Barbara man accused of child molestation.

The suspect, Vladyslav Romanovich Shylo, 19, has been charged with felony stalking, attempted criminal threats, contacting a minor with lewd intent, witness dissuasion, and misdemeanor child annoying or molesting, according to an announcement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Shylo pleaded not guilty to each charge on June 23 and is being held without bail in S.B. County Jail.

“The victims in the open case are Jane Doe 1, age 16, and Jane Doe 2, age 9,” said Amber Frost, communications specialist from the DA’s Office. “A criminal protective order was issued at [the] arraignment … protecting Jane Does 1 and 2.”

Shylo is also accused of violating felony probation for a prior conviction of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. “He was sentenced on 12/16/2024 and placed on a two-year grant of probation,” Frost said.

Witnesses or victims are encouraged to contact Detective Kelsea King at the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2341, the DA’s release stated.

In its statement, the office emphasized its support for survivors of sexual assault. “The District Attorney’s office stands by all survivors of sexual assault. The District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program ensures all survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process and are available to provide survivors with resources and services.” Survivors can call (805) 568-2400 or (855) 840-3232 for assistance.

Shylo is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday, September 15.