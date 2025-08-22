Studio City Man Arrested for Alleged Rape at Isla Vista Frat Party

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Isla Vista

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that 19-year-old Reef Mortene surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department, where police arrested him for rape of an intoxicated victim, forced oral copulation, and digital penetration.

In the press release, the Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating a report of sexual assault at a wedding-themed fraternity party in April on the 6500 block of Cordoba Road in Isla Vista. The block is home to several apartment complexes and Greek life houses. Detectives identified Mortene as a suspect during the investigation. After being booked in jail, he was released on $100,000 bail.

“As part of the extensive follow-up in this case, investigators uncovered conversations using language that framed the assault in ‘scoring’ or ‘conquering’ terms,” the press release states.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it believes other people witnessed the assault who have not yet come forward and encourages them to do so.

“Coming forward can be difficult, but it is essential in helping ensure accountability, preventing future harm, and supporting survivors in their healing process,” the department said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. The office also runs an anonymous tip line at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or at (805) 681-4171.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is partnering with Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) to provide support for assault surviors and address cultural practices the continue sexual violence.

STESA offers a 24-hour hotline with legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, as well as counseling. It is available at (805) 564-3696.

STESA Executive Director Elsa Granados said that men had a vital role in supporting survivors and acknowledging the ripple effects of sexual violence.

“Addressing these issues requires collective responsibility, empathy, and a commitment to cultural change,” she said.