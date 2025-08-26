Santa Barbara’s Pride Festival Celebrates Its Roots, Loudly and Proudly

Chase Palm Park was colorful and loud for the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Pride Festival on Saturday.

Drag queens ate up their lip-syncing performances on the main, runway-shaped stage, dressed in creative, multicolored ensembles. Hundreds of people, couples, families, and pets looked on as performers strutted up and down the raised black platform, sang, and spoke poetry proudly. The park itself was full of food and drink vendors and a variety of community booths, including sexual health education, roller derby teams, and political activists.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of access to be feminine,” said Cherry Von Illa, a drag artist who got her start at UC Santa Barbara. At the festival, Von Illa did an electric performance of “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston.

“Being able to do drag actually helped me realize, ‘Oh, this is what I feel the most comfortable in,’” she said.

Chase Palm Park was full of color and love for the Pacific Pride Festival on Saturday. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Santa Barbara Library Van was parked on site and with a variety of LGBTQ+ books. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

All kinds of performers were at the park to entertain for the Pride Festival. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Attendees at Saturday’s festival wore multicolored ensembles. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

People of all ages came out to Chase Palm Park to celebrate. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Pacific Pride Foundation celebrated turning 50 with this year’s festival. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

This year is the foundation’s 50th anniversary, and in celebration, the festival’s theme was “Rooted in Pride: Embracing Our Past — Empowering Our Future.” Julio C. Roman, the foundation’s executive director, explained that he wanted the theme to honor the members who paved the way for the organization, during less accepting times and through the HIV epidemic.

Pacific Pride is a small team, following the organization having to reduce its staff by half due to budget constraints in recent years, Roman added.

“Nevertheless, we are continuing to push forward and deliver to our community,” Roman said. “We will not get knocked off.”

Pacific Pride is definitely delivering — the festival was joyful, sexy, and fun. More celebrations are planned for the foundation’s birthday later this year. Learn more at pacificpridefoundation.org.