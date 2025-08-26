News
Community

Santa Barbara’s Pride Festival Celebrates Its Roots, Loudly and Proudly

Saturday’s Sexy and Fun Festival at Chase Palm Park Paid Tribute to Pacific Pride Foundation’s 50th Anniversary

By
Tue Aug 26, 2025 | 3:48pm
Santa Barbara’s drag queens took to the stage to lip sync and dance. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Chase Palm Park was colorful and loud for the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Pride Festival on Saturday. 

Drag queens ate up their lip-syncing performances on the main, runway-shaped stage, dressed in creative, multicolored ensembles. Hundreds of people, couples, families, and pets looked on as performers strutted up and down the raised black platform, sang, and spoke poetry proudly. The park itself was full of food and drink vendors and a variety of community booths, including sexual health education, roller derby teams, and political activists. 

“Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of access to be feminine,” said Cherry Von Illa, a drag artist who got her start at UC Santa Barbara. At the festival, Von Illa did an electric performance of “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston. 

“Being able to do drag actually helped me realize, ‘Oh, this is what I feel the most comfortable in,’” she said. 

  • Chase Palm Park was full of color and love for the Pacific Pride Festival on Saturday. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • The Santa Barbara Library Van was parked on site and with a variety of LGBTQ+ books. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • All kinds of performers were at the park to entertain for the Pride Festival. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Attendees at Saturday’s festival wore multicolored ensembles. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • People of all ages came out to Chase Palm Park to celebrate. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • The Pacific Pride Foundation celebrated turning 50 with this year’s festival. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

This year is the foundation’s 50th anniversary, and in celebration, the festival’s theme was “Rooted in Pride: Embracing Our Past — Empowering Our Future.” Julio C. Roman, the foundation’s executive director, explained that he wanted the theme to honor the members who paved the way for the organization, during less accepting times and through the HIV epidemic. 

Pacific Pride is a small team, following the organization having to reduce its staff by half due to budget constraints in recent years, Roman added. 

“Nevertheless, we are continuing to push forward and deliver to our community,” Roman said. “We will not get knocked off.”

Pacific Pride is definitely delivering — the festival was joyful, sexy, and fun. More celebrations are planned for the foundation’s birthday later this year. Learn more at pacificpridefoundation.org.

  • A classic rainbow balloon arch welcomed attendees into Chase Palm Park for the day’s pride celebration. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Drag queen Vivian Storm hosted the day’s set of performances. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • A pet parade started the day off and tons of fluffy friends stuck around for the activities. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Positive messages and LGBTQ+ community resources filled the park. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Drag queens took to the stage to lip sync and dance for the day’s main show. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • A community booth with a free hugs sign displaying the love and kindness felt throughout the festival. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Attendees could snag a free pride flag fan from one of the many community booths set up around the park. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
Wed Aug 27, 2025 | 04:05am
https://www.independent.com/2025/08/26/santa-barbaras-pride-festival-celebrates-its-roots-loudly-and-proudly/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.