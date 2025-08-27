Dozens More Victims Come Forward in Luxury Car Scam

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced this week that 33 additional victims have come forward in the alleged luxury car scam perpetrated by West Hollywood resident Jonathan Tudor, bringing the total number of people Tudor is accused of swindling to 38.

Jonathan Tudor | Credit: Courtesy

Posing as a senior BMW executive, 64-year-old Tudor promised his targets high-end vehicles at discounted prices, authorities said. Victims were persuaded to sign contracts and wire payments ― typically for around $16,000 ― for cars that never arrived. Tudor would delay, offer excuses, and ultimately refuse to issue refunds. In November 2024, he hosted a private event at a Santa Barbara hotel, inviting select individuals and offering them what he claimed were exclusive deals.

When Tudor was arrested this summer at his West Hollywood home, detectives seized a large collection of luxury goods they believe was purchased with the victims’ money. The items included clothing, jewelry, and handbags from brands like Hermès, Gucci, and Fendi, valued at more than $250,000.

On his public Instagram account, Tudor frequently posts photos and videos of his overseas trips and art collection. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as president of a marketing company, claiming he has “over 25 years of marketing and sales experience in the luxury market sector, predominantly in the automotive, hospitality, design, and fashion industries.”

“He was very clever, very charming,” Gloria Schlesinger told reporters with ABC7 Eyewitness News. “He knows how to talk and he doesn’t show any red flags.” Schlesinger, who first met Tudor while shopping at a Gelson’s grocery store, said she later gave him nearly $14,000 for a new BMW that never materialized. “I’m just very heartbroken, devastated, and mad,” she said.

Scott S. lives down the street from Tudor and said in the same news report that he now believes his neighbor is a serial scammer. “I feel like I’ve been dancing with the devil,” he said. “When I heard he got arrested, it was kind of a relief.”

Santa Barbara authorities also uncovered what they described as a separate investment fraud linked to Tudor. These victims told detectives Tudor had promoted investment opportunities that he promised would double in return. “While Tudor occasionally paid out smaller investments, likely using funds from new victims, he failed to deliver on larger amounts, leaving investors with substantial financial losses,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Tudor’s victims live in California, New York, and Washington, officials said. He faces nearly 50 felony charges of forgery, theft, and money laundering and is being held in county jail without bail. He has pleaded not guilty and his next court date is scheduled for September 9.