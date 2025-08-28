Color Sets the Tone when Selling Your Home

When it comes to selling your home, paint color plays a bigger role than many people realize. It can influence everything from a buyer’s first impression to the final offer. In fact, new research from Zillow shows that certain paint choices can add as much as $2,590 to your home’s sale price.

Zillow surveyed thousands of home buyers to find out which colors are most appealing in key areas of the home — and the results might surprise you. While white walls have long been considered the safe, go-to choice, today’s buyers are gravitating toward richer, nature-inspired hues like deep greens and blues.

This shift toward warmer, more organic tones aligns with current interior design trends, which favor cozy, inviting spaces. That’s good news for sellers: When a home feels thoughtfully designed and move-in ready, it becomes much easier for buyers to picture themselves living there.

Color Sets the Tone — Literally



Paint is one of the first things buyers notice when they step inside a home. It not only sets the mood but also frames how they perceive the overall condition and care of the space. Colors that evoke calm, warmth, and sophistication tend to create a positive emotional response — which is key in today’s market, where buyers are more cautious and selective than ever.

Here’s what Zillow found when it comes to buyer-preferred colors by room:

Credit: artjafara – stock.adobe.com

Kitchen: Olive Green



A kitchen in olive green stands out for all the right reasons. Zillow found that homes with olive-green kitchens received higher buyer interest — and could even command an additional $1,600 in sale price. It’s a timeless, earthy tone that pairs beautifully with wood cabinetry and natural materials.

Bedroom: Navy Blue



Thinking about giving your bedroom a refresh before listing? Consider navy blue. It topped the list for most appealing bedroom color and could increase your home’s value by around $1,815. It’s a classic shade with broad appeal — stylish yet serene. Pair it with crisp white linens or chambray accents for a polished, coastal look.

Bathroom: Mid-Tone Brown



A warm, mid-tone brown — such as Sherwin-Williams’ Shiitake or Taupe of the Morning — creates a grounded, spa-like feel in the bathroom. Zillow found that buyers were willing to pay up to $680 more for homes with bathrooms in this palette.

Living Room: Dark Gray (With a Local Twist!)



Nationally, dark gray remains a favorite for living rooms, with the potential to increase a home’s sale price by nearly $2,600. But in coastal markets like Santa Barbara, we suggest a lighter touch. Off-whites, soft taupes, and muted blues better reflect the laid-back elegance of our local aesthetic — and resonate more with buyers in this region.

Credit: Wszystko Co Kochasz/Wirestock Creators – stock.adobe.com

What to Avoid



Bold, statement colors might suit your personal style, but they can be polarizing to potential buyers. In fact, homes with bright-yellow kitchens or bold red bedrooms saw significant drops in perceived value — up to $3,915 less, according to Zillow.

When selling, it’s all about broad appeal. Buyers need to envision their own furniture and style in your home. Highly personalized colors can make that difficult, which may ultimately reduce your offers.

Should You Paint Before Selling?



In most cases, yes. A fresh coat of paint is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to instantly update your home. It makes spaces feel cleaner, brighter, and better maintained. Even if your current paint is in good condition, repainting with buyer-friendly colors is a smart investment that could pay off at closing.

Nearly one-third of homeowners repaint before listing, according to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report — and for good reason.

Does Painting Add Value?



It certainly can. Choosing the right paint colors can not only enhance your home’s appeal but also help it sell faster and for more money. It’s a small step with potentially big returns.

When it comes to preparing your home for sale, small details like paint color can make a big impact. By choosing the right hues, you’re not only helping buyers fall in love with the space — you’re also setting the stage for a stronger offer. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or repainting the entire home, a thoughtful, well-coordinated color palette is a smart and strategic way to increase both appeal and value.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.