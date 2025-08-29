ICE Arrests Three People in Santa Barbara’s Eastside Neighborhood

[Updated: Fri., Aug. 29, 2025, 10:47 a.m.]

The 805 Immigrant Coalition’s Rapid Response Hotline reported that three people were taken into custody by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Santa Barbara’s Eastside neighborhood early in the morning on Friday, August 29.

A video posted to 805 Immigrant Coalitions’s social media page shows the shattered windows of a gray Chevrolet sedan, which was reportedly left in the street near Voluntario and Hutash Streets around 7 a.m. Friday, after ICE officers took two individuals out of the vehicle and into custody.

That same morning, three unmarked ICE cars detained a third person near the corner of Haley and Garden streets, according to the Rapid Response Hotline.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the three arrests.