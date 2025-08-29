Credit: Courtesy

You will very quickly be over the moon for Sally Ride. This orange girl loves affection and will give it right back. She enjoys strolling around and saying hi to all her favorite humans, and when she’s feeling extra daring you can find her scaling and carefully perching any high-to-reach places there are! She especially loves climbing and looking back down at the world below. She would do well in a variety of homes — especially if there are lots of people to admire her, or anyone particularly excited to give her attention!

Did you know female orange cats are rare? Just one more reason to adopt Sally ride!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.