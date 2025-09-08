Deadly Crash Near Buellton Leads to DUI Arrest

A passenger was killed and two drivers hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening at the intersection of Highway 246 and Domingos Road, just east of Buellton.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 6:54 p.m. on September 5, along with Santa Barbara County Fire and EMS. According to CHP investigators, a 2012 Tesla Model S was attempting to cross the highway when it was struck by a westbound Ford F-150.

The passenger in the Tesla died at the scene. The driver, 46-year-old Jesus Moises Martinez Chavira of North Hills, suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance. He was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, CHP confirmed.

The driver of the Ford truck, a 57-year-old Lompoc man, sustained minor injuries.

“We grieve with the families affected by this tragic incident,” said Buellton CHP Commander Lt. Jason Bronson. “Right now, our officers are working to ensure a comprehensive investigation is completed, and all appropriate criminal charges are explored.”

The name of the deceased passenger has not yet been released, pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton CHP office at (805) 691-6160.