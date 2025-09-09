Dance Your Way Over to ‘Little Shop of Hoarders’

They had me at Artist Swap Meet, not to mention Art Show, and PANCAKES. Put those things together — along with 25 Barbie heads, 15 glass door knobs, 2,000 burned matches, and thousands of bottle caps — and Little Shop of Hoarders is shaping up to be an event you don’t want to miss.

Opening on Friday, September 12, from 5-8 p.m. with an art show at CAW featuring the work of ten artists in a “junk-inspired” celebration and live music from Norm Reed of Tripform and guitarist Micha McFarland. The fun continues with an art inspired swap meet and pancake breakfast on Saturday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pancakes will be served on Saturday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds going to support CAW.

With two years of planning and plotting as the quirky creation of local assemblage artists Michael Long and Sue Van Horsen, what started as a dream to bring together friends for an art show — with a swap meet and pancake breakfast on the side — has blossomed into a full-blown assemblage art extravaganza at the Community Arts Workshop.

“A Robot’s First Nightmare” | Photo: Courtesy

“Alarm Clock” by Sue Van Horsen | Photo: Sue Van Horsen

“Cento #1” | Photo: Courtesy

“Don’t Fret My Dear” by Giselle Grable | Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

“The Eel of Plenty” | Photo: Courtesy

Featuring work by Adrienne De Guevara, Leslie Ekker, Gisele Grable, Skip Lau, Dan LeVin, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, Sue Van Horsen, and Frank Whipple, the gallery show runs from September 12-21, with open hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Text (805) 319-0964 to view the work at other times.

In addition to their artworks, the artists (and other community members) will be selling assemblage-worthy finds — ephemera, antiques, oddities, collage materials, and other creative treasures. Little Shop of Hoarders is more than an art exhibit. It’s a community gathering designed to spark creativity, encourage collaboration, and promote resource-sharing. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. Click here for more information.