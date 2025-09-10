Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Alleged ‘Fragrant Felons’

At roughly 2:12 last Friday afternoon, managers of Ulta Beauty in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace mall reported three individuals had run off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen cologne and perfume, driving in a red sedan heading south on the freeway. Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies pulled the car over by the Castillo Street off-ramp in Santa Barbara, where they were hit by the powerful aroma. Sheriff’s PIO Raquel Zick issued a press release headlined “Fragrant Felons Apprehended.”

Arresting officers put the value of the stolen fragrances at $1,900. Two of the three arrested had priors for organized retail theft and had outstanding arrest warrants on those charges. One was from Santa Clara, and the other from San Jose. The third was from Santa Barbara; he was held on misdemeanor charges of providing the arresting officers false information.

Ulta Beauty is located just spitting distance from a sheriff’s substation at the mall.