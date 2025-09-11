Landscape Design 101 with Katie Gerpheide

We usually talk about all things interior here, but today, I have something special for you all: I’m sitting down with landscape designer Katie Gerpheide, owner of Sub Rosa Gardens, to answer all our burning questions about landscape design. We’ll dig into how to make your home sing from the outside, whether it’s your forever home or you are prepping to sell. Here are her best tips and advice.

One of the questions I get most often as an interior designer is, “Where do I start?” As a landscape designer, where do you usually start with your clients? I always start with a client questionnaire covering areas like existing drainage issues, intended use of the outdoor space, aesthetic preferences, and budget range. In our first meeting, I look at their yard, provide a few ideas based on their responses, and provide guidance on what’s possible within their budget.

In terms of firescaping, what is the most important thing to consider? Recently, I’ve heard a lot of concern around planting trees in close proximity to a residence. A key thing to ensure is that everything is well-maintained. Don’t have dead branches and brush against your house, and make sure you have proper ⅛-inch mesh venting. There is a great program called Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council that will do free home evaluations to assess a property’s vulnerability to wildfires.

Credit: Courtesy

Let’s talk about drought-tolerant landscapes: Do I have to plant cactus everywhere? A common misconception is that you must have a succulent or cactus landscape if you want to have low water or low maintenance, and that’s not necessarily true. There are many low-water plants that you can use to create a beautiful yard. There’s a trend right now that leans Mediterranean, with designers using lavender, coast rosemary, sages, and olives. You can always mix in agaves and succulents; one great thing about Santa Barbara is that people always seem to be giving those away!

When I’m talking with clients about interiors, they often ask about cost effectiveness and longevity of the design. My answer is always to get the large and big-ticket items right. Is there an equivalent answer for landscaping? The things that are most expensive and hard to change, you want to get right, and that also means using a licensed contractor that knows what they’re doing. Drainage, hardscape, and retaining walls are a few things that fit into that category. While mature trees can be expensive, overall planting tends to be a smaller piece of the budget and can be replaced more easily.

Credit: See Creature Photography

What is the difference between landscaping for resale and landscaping for yourself as the homeowner? For resale, it depends on whether you believe the ideal buyer wants a turnkey house or a project. Often, it could go both ways, in which case, I recommend clearing out dead, overgrown, or ill-maintained landscape; preserving and trimming healthy, mature trees; adding in a few popular plants; and topping off with a fresh layer of mulch. Mulch improves the soil quality while the new homeowner is deciding what they want to do with their yard. When landscaping for a homeowner, the questionnaire informs the program.

What are some of the typical mistakes you see in landscapes? The most common is overplanting. Understandably, homeowners want their projects to look lush on day one, but plants grow quickly, maintenance becomes a nightmare, the project actually looks worse in the long run, and you’re overpaying for planting material. Even with an unlimited budget, I always guide my clients to planting the garden that will look best in the long run. Too much variety is another common issue. It’s better to use the same plants around the yard and group together than do one of everything. The same is true for hardscape; try not to mix too many different materials.

Thanks so much, Katie, for all your wisdom and guidance! Remember to bring in your landscape designer as early as you can in a project. They work closely with the contractor and interior designer, and the sooner you have everyone working together, the more beautiful the results.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.