Paul McCartney Is Coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 26

Sir Paul McCartney will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26. | Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Paul McCartney, surely one of the biggest names in the music world in our lifetimes, is coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26. This special surprise performance has been in the works for about three and half years, shared Goldenvoice Executive Vice President Moss Jacobs, the longtime maestro behind the Bowl’s bookings.

“It’s not, as you would guess, an easy process to take an arena/stadium tour and put it at the Santa Barbara Bowl,” laughed Jacobs, in an early morning call today to formally confirm this very special engagement his team has been hard at work in secret on.

(Personally, I’ve been playing guessing games with Moss for much of the summer about who the very special show guest would be. He may just be humoring me, but he said, “You were the very first one to guess the name correctly. The only other correct early guess was Kathy Janega-Dykes at Visit Santa Barbara.”)

Registration for the sure-to-quickly-sell-out show begins this morning at 8 a.m., using a process called “Fair AXS,” which is a lottery-based registration system for fans to sign up in advance for a chance to purchase tickets. And tickets are limited to two per person.

Because of the anticipated high demand for the show, “the on-sale process is different than any we’ve ever done at the Bowl before,” said Jacobs. Click here to register to purchase tickets for Protected: Paul McCartney at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m.