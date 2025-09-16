MTD Santa Barbara and Union Settle, Averting Strike

After several months of intense negotiations, threatened strikes, and three short-term contract extensions, MTD and members of the three bargaining units — Teamsters Local 186 — have now ratified a new contract offering 150 of MTD’s 180 workers an 11.25 percent wage increase over three years. For MTD’s 15,000 riders — one-third of whom are students — this means no more suspense as to whether the buses will run at all, let alone on time.

Accusations of bad-faith bargaining were leveled by the union. One of three bargaining units struck a deal with MTD in August; the other two went longer.

MTD spokesperson Hillary Blackerby had expressed concern about the public bus company’s financial security, predicting a fiscal cliff of a $4.6 million shortfall was looming up ahead next year. To partially solve that stress, the bus company imposed its first fare increase in 16 years, raising daily bus fares by 85 cents.

The new contract, which was approved by MTD’s board of directors this Tuesday, goes into effect retroactively to July 1.