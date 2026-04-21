National Library Week kicked off with a lovely nod to one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved bibliophiles. Jace Turner received the 2026 Library Champion Award from the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation on Sunday, with a ceremony at Central Library and a special surprise presentation by Turner’s daughter Eden.

Jace Turner receives the 2026 Library Champion Award the Santa Barbara Public Library, April 19, 2026 | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Honored for his dedication and commitment to sustaining and nurturing the Santa Barbara Public Library, “Jace’s hard work and heart truly shine,” said Library Director Brandon Beaudette.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, an accomplished poet, not to mention named a 2018 Santa Barbara Independent Local Hero (read here) for his work as one of the library’s many superstars, Turner has been working at our library in various capacities for close to 30 years, with the current title of Reference Services Librarian.

“I’d do almost anything for this library. But when they asked me if I’d be this year’s Library Champion, my mouth dropped. I sat there stunned, and then I thought ‘No, no no, I’m the person you ask to introduce the Library Champion’,” said Turner with characteristic modesty. He went on to thank his current and former bosses and mentors who were there to cheer him on. “This recognition isn’t about me, it’s about those who shaped me,” he said.

For more about all of the National Public Library Week activities in town, read Emily Vesper’s story here.