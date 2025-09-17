Felony Murder, DUI Charges Filed in Fatal SR-246 Crash

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that felony charges have been filed against 46-year-old Jesus Moises Martinez Chavira, the driver arrested in connection with a deadly crash near Buellton earlier this month.

Martinez Chavira faces one felony count of murder and an allegation of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. The charges stem from a September 5 collision on Highway 246 at Domingos Road that killed a male passenger and injured two drivers.

Martinez Chavira was arraigned Tuesday in Santa Maria Superior Court, where bail was set at $2 million. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore and Deputy District Attorney Ryan Clausen. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for December 1 in Department 7.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Coroner’s Office.