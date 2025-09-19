Announcement

New Federal & State Changes Impact Who Can Be Served  at County Health Centers

County is working with local health partners to transition impacted patients

By County of Santa Barbara
Fri Sep 19, 2025 | 4:52pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Amid evolving federal and state changes, County Health is  working with local health partners to ensure a smooth transition of care for impacted patients.  A recent federal change is intended to designate Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)  as a federal public benefit; all five County Health Centers fall under this designation. While  County Health Centers have always followed Medi-Cal requirements to verify patient eligibility,  this new designation would mean the facilities themselves are restricted from serving patients  identified by Medi-Cal as having “unsatisfactory immigration status.” 

County Health is working closely with CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal managed care plan for  Santa Barbara County, to support a process to transition impacted patients to new primary  care providers by January 1, 2026. Patients being reassigned will receive a letter from County  Health with instructions on transferring care and obtaining copies of their medical records.  CenCal Health will also send a letter with additional information on connecting with a new  provider. The County’s priority is to provide transition plans and resources that ensure  continuity of care and minimize any disruptions to clinical services. 

Patients who are not enrolled in a managed care plan will have their eligibility for County  Health Center services determined through a standard verification process. County Health will  start implementing the new requirements for all patients on January 1, 2026, to align with the  State’s date for changes in Medi-Cal and to provide patients with adequate time to transition  care. 

To support continuity of care, County Health will provide patients with a list of alternative care  providers. Patients will be encouraged to contact these providers directly to establish care and  schedule appointments as needed. 

Although there is litigation regarding the federal change and an injunction in place in California  to stay implementation of the federal change, currently there is no assurance on how long the  injunction will last. Beginning the process of transitioning patients now ensures continuity of care and gives patients control of their medical decisions so they have time to choose a  provider. 

These changes will significantly affect County Health’s budget, due to the loss of revenue from  patients who will no longer be served at its Health Centers. An updated County Health budget  will be going before the Board of Supervisors on October 7, 2025, to discuss anticipated  layoffs and elimination of budgeted positions.  

“This is a difficult change to make. This is not a choice we made locally, however continued  care for our patients is our primary goal. We recognize the concern and hardship this may  cause,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of the County Health Department, “We are making  every effort to make the transition of care for the patients impacted as seamless as possible.” 

Sat Sep 20, 2025 | 01:47am
https://www.independent.com/2025/09/19/new-federal-state-changes-impact-who-can-be-served-at-county-health-centers/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.