New Federal & State Changes Impact Who Can Be Served  at County Health Centers

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Amid evolving federal and state changes, County Health is working with local health partners to ensure a smooth transition of care for impacted patients. A recent federal change is intended to designate Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as a federal public benefit; all five County Health Centers fall under this designation. While County Health Centers have always followed Medi-Cal requirements to verify patient eligibility, this new designation would mean the facilities themselves are restricted from serving patients identified by Medi-Cal as having “unsatisfactory immigration status.”

County Health is working closely with CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal managed care plan for Santa Barbara County, to support a process to transition impacted patients to new primary care providers by January 1, 2026. Patients being reassigned will receive a letter from County Health with instructions on transferring care and obtaining copies of their medical records. CenCal Health will also send a letter with additional information on connecting with a new provider. The County’s priority is to provide transition plans and resources that ensure continuity of care and minimize any disruptions to clinical services.

Patients who are not enrolled in a managed care plan will have their eligibility for County Health Center services determined through a standard verification process. County Health will start implementing the new requirements for all patients on January 1, 2026, to align with the State’s date for changes in Medi-Cal and to provide patients with adequate time to transition care.

To support continuity of care, County Health will provide patients with a list of alternative care providers. Patients will be encouraged to contact these providers directly to establish care and schedule appointments as needed.

Although there is litigation regarding the federal change and an injunction in place in California to stay implementation of the federal change, currently there is no assurance on how long the injunction will last. Beginning the process of transitioning patients now ensures continuity of care and gives patients control of their medical decisions so they have time to choose a provider.

These changes will significantly affect County Health’s budget, due to the loss of revenue from patients who will no longer be served at its Health Centers. An updated County Health budget will be going before the Board of Supervisors on October 7, 2025, to discuss anticipated layoffs and elimination of budgeted positions.

“This is a difficult change to make. This is not a choice we made locally, however continued care for our patients is our primary goal. We recognize the concern and hardship this may cause,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Director of the County Health Department, “We are making every effort to make the transition of care for the patients impacted as seamless as possible.”