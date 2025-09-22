Lompoc’s Olive Grove Charter School Seeks Renewal Amid Strong Community Support

Dozens of parents, students, and staff turned out in support of Olive Grove Charter School at the Lompoc Unified School District board meeting Tuesday night, September 16, during a public hearing on the school’s charter renewal petition.

If approved, the renewal would allow Olive Grove to continue operating for another five school years, through 2031. The board is expected to vote on the petition in October.

Audience members held signs reading “Olive Grove is MY school of choice” and “Learning that works for US” as they filled the public comment period with testimony about the school’s impact.

“I’m a mother and an active member of the community,” one woman said, describing how her daughter, who had struggled in traditional public schools, found success at Olive Grove thanks to what she called the “specialized care” her daughter received there.

Others praised the school’s one-on-one instruction and internship opportunities. Kristan Morrison, director of Olive Grove’s Lompoc learning center, shared written comments from students describing their time at the school.

The board allowed up to 20 minutes for public testimony on the petition, and during that time no speakers voiced opposition to the renewal. The board also approved a resolution that recognizes the week of September 17 as Constitution Week. Two members of the public spoke about the resolution, though most of the crowd left after the Olive Grove hearing concluded.

Boardmembers did not discuss the petition Tuesday, but will weigh the school’s academic performance, financial standing, and compliance record before voting next month, on October 21. If denied, Olive Grove could appeal to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education or the California State Board of Education.