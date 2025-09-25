Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association Holding Annual Sips and Ships Fundraiser

From spring to summer, families in the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association (SBSSA) launch their small sailboats off West Beach and rip through the salty waves for some friendly competition. The organization has encouraged this love for sailing since it started in 1948.

On Saturday, September 27, the Sea Shells are holding their annual fundraising event to help keep the program affordable for families and bankroll things like boat repairs and upgrades. There will be a boat show, wine and beer tasting, food stations, and live music by Santa Barbara–based band Spring Loaded.

“It’s like a great date night in the harbor,” said Alex Potter, SBSSA’s vice commodore and an experienced sailor dad. “Boats come from all over the central and southern coast, opening them up to tours and their stories about sailing.”

Potter and his 12-year-old son, Lucas, have been in the volunteer-run program for three years, allowing Lucas to sharpen his sailing skills — and, in turn, his courage and problem solving. As he proudly told the Independent in an interview on the harbor, his dry-capsizing abilities aren’t too shabby, either.

“I think wonder breeds morality,” Potter said, “and there’s no better place to experience wonder than out on the ocean.”

Potter gushed about how the program has brought his family together. It was created to encourage independence and impart a love of sailing to children 8-18 years of age, while also strengthening bonds within and between families. Potter spoke highly of the fun-oriented Sunday regattas, picnics, games, instructional days, and road trips that the Sea Shells often take part in.

Last year, 75 families joined the program, marking record participation for the Sea Shells.

“We’re really reaching a lot of people,” Potter said. “Sea Shells is to have fun, let loose, but it’s also how a lot of people discover sailing. It lowers the barrier.”

SBSSA’s annual tasting and yacht tour, Sips & Ships, will be held on September 27, at Marina 1 in the Santa Barbara Harbor from 4-7:30. It is a 21+ event. Buy tickets here.