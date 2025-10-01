Lompoc Releases Annual Report on Federal Grant Spending

Lompoc residents can now weigh in on the city’s use of federal community development funds. The city released a report on Thursday summarizing projects funded over the last year by the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which supports local infrastructure, economic development, and public service programs. According to the report, the city prioritized much of this grant spending on programs related to homelessness and housing, as well as park upgrades.



A direct investment of $21,500 was made to Good Samaritan Shelters, which operates two facilities serving residents experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Another $50,000 was allocated for an Emergency Repair Grant Program ran by Catholic Charities. During the 2024-25 fiscal year, nine households received funding for critical repairs including a roof replacement, a new heating system, and several homes had their windows replaced to improve security and lower energy costs. Additionally, $15,000 of CBDG funds were put toward a Fair Housing program administered by Legal Aid of Santa Barbara County that was able to assist 20 households, conduct four in-person trainings, and host a webinar.



Recognizing that the federal funds alone couldn’t fully meet the need for services, the city leveraged other sources to expand support. In partnership with the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority, $113,844 in state HOME funds were allocated to rental assistance, helping 27 individuals, including one who was homeless at the time of enrollment. The city also contributed $24,000 in in-kind support to a safe parking program, overseen by New Beginnings Counseling Center.



Most of the funding went toward upgrades in four parks across the city: Beattie, Thompson, JM, and Pioneer parks. A total of $383,367 was used for improvements focused on accessibility, including new walkways and all-inclusive play structures, as well as new restrooms and concession stands.



Public comments on the report, which can be found here, will be accepted through October 8 and may be submitted by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us or by mail to CDBG Program, City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436, attention: Chanel Ovalle, Community Development Program Manager.