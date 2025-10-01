Commanding the attention of the crowd in one of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world is no easy task. Chicago-based rapper Noname made it look like riding a bike. With crystal clear elocution, a tight-as-leather live band, and creative lyricism that bobbed and swerved with the easy swiftness and power of a boxing pro, this activist and rapper engrossed the audience from the moment her pink lights lit up those iconic arches.

If we weren’t already putty in her hands, she stopped midway through one of my favorite tracks, “Namesake,” cutting the band and offering an acapella showcase of her clever rhymes. It was a deeply affecting move as we veered into the realm of impromptu Slam Poetry leaving me on the edge of my seat waiting for that awesome full band to punch back in and carry the song home.

Shifting into a more mellow vibe, headliners Big Thief took the stage for a sweet set that emanated an effortless intimacy. As soon as lead singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker launched into “Spud Infinity” the easy chemistry between bandmates and Lenker’s calming presence transformed the 18,000-seat venue into a friend’s living room. The easy warmth among bandmates extended out to the crowd, wrapping us in a sonic hug, full of inclusive energy.

Lenker didn’t waste any time perking fans’ ears straight up with “Vampire Empire”; the communal bouncy excitement was palpable. Older classics like “Mythological Beauty,” propelled the audience into a dreamlike state, further induced with highlights from their lovely new album “Double Infinity.” The album feels deeply spiritual yet realistic; it reaches for the sky while keeping us planted on our feet. This dichotomy is beautifully painted in the track “Los Angeles,” which highlights the transcendence imbued in earthly details with lines like, “Park Avenue 838 waving to my best friend / Like a soldier at the gate in tears.”

“Incomprehensible” offers a generous opportunity to let go of society’s hold on our bodies and souls, with lines that acknowledge aging and the freeing nature of surrendering to its natural course. Her reckoning to “Let gravity be my sculptor, let the wind do my hair /Let me dance in front of people without a care” feels like a welcome antidote to the superficial tendencies that can creep into our heads.

Briefly peppering in humble expressions like, “This is just a gift!” it was obvious that Lenker had tapped into something deeper. Looking around at the blissed-out crowd, eyes closed and mouths singing every word, friends sharing hugs in their terrace box, nodding and knowing smiles eating up every line, Lenker’s words couldn’t have felt more true.