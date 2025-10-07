Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On Monday, October 6, 2025, construction began on Phase II of the Modoc Multi Use Path. This $6.5 million project will complete an 8-mile-long Class I (multi-use) path network from Isla Vista to Arroyo Burro Beach and the City of Santa Barbara. It will also provide a more comfortable experience for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages and abilities. The new path will extend the existing Obern Trail from the western intersection of Encore Drive to the intersection of Via Senda, where it will connect to the recently completed Phase I Multi Use Path section. The Board of Supervisors approved Phase I in 2022, and construction was completed in August 2023. The project is expected to be finished – weather permitting – in April 2026.

Construction will begin at the west end of the project, located at Encore Drive and the entrance to Obern Trail. Flaggers will assist pedestrians and cyclists through the work area at the Obern Trail entrance. Granite Construction will stage equipment on the east end of the project at Modoc Road and Via Senda. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. While people traveling through a work zone should always drive safely and follow the rules of the road, October is also National Pedestrian Safety Month. At some point during the day, everyone is a pedestrian. Remember to use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, follow the speed limit, drive sober, always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, and never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.

This project provides a safety benefit by creating a path that separates bicyclists and pedestrians from motor vehicles. This project also features several new pedestrian crossings for residents, enabling them to cross Modoc Road and access the Modoc Multi Use Path, and Obern Trail. This project is identified in the Eastern Goleta Valley Community Plan, County Active Transportation Plan, and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Regional Active Transportation Plan.



The project is funded by the County General Fund ($1.1 million), a State Active Transportation Program Grant ($2.6 million), the County Service Area 3 Special District ($1 million), Measure A ($1.3 million), and the State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account ($500 thousand). For more information on this project, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/modocmup