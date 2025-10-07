Announcement

Linden Square Launches Private Rooftop Office Spaces in Carpinteria’s Premier Downtown Hub

Tue Oct 07, 2025 | 1:12pm

Who: Linden Square, Carpinteria’s newly revitalized historic block, blends exceptional dining, shopping, and wellness experiences with inviting outdoor commons and centrally located office space, just blocks from the beach. 

What: Private rooftop office space now available for lease.

  • Office sizes 222-304 sf; some offices feature private decks
  • 24/7 key access, high-speed internet, outdoor lounge areas, and more

Where: 700 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA

When: For lease now.

Why: The prime location, contemporary architecture, and modern amenities make it the perfect location to inspire teams and impress clients.

How: Schedule a tour at info@700Linden.com or visit http://www.linden-square.com.

