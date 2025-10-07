Linden Square Launches Private Rooftop Office Spaces in Carpinteria’s Premier Downtown Hub

Who: Linden Square, Carpinteria’s newly revitalized historic block, blends exceptional dining, shopping, and wellness experiences with inviting outdoor commons and centrally located office space, just blocks from the beach.
What: Private rooftop office space now available for lease.
- Office sizes 222-304 sf; some offices feature private decks
- 24/7 key access, high-speed internet, outdoor lounge areas, and more
Where: 700 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA
When: For lease now.
Why: The prime location, contemporary architecture, and modern amenities make it the perfect location to inspire teams and impress clients.
How: Schedule a tour at info@700Linden.com or visit http://www.linden-square.com.