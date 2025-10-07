Lompoc Public Library Recognizes Banned Books Week

LOMPOC, CA, October 3, 2025 – Read a banned book and help celebrate how lucky every Californian is to have free and open access to information and ideas.

October 5-11 is Banned Books Week, an annual reminder of how censorship divides us and how libraries bring us together.

Efforts to censor books in schools and libraries have been around for a long time. Among books sought to be banned are Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Catcher in the Rye, To Kill a Mockingbird, 1984, The Kite Runner and the Goosebumps and Harry Potter series. In 2024, 2,452 individual book titles were challenged in the United States. That is considerably more than the annual average of 273 between 2001-2020.

“The Lompoc Library staff work hard to provide our community a wide range of items to choose from because everyone who comes through our doors or visits online has their own interests and subjects they want to pursue,” said Sarah Bleyl, Library Director. “By having a diverse collection, we meet our community’s needs and give people the opportunity to choose the materials that interest them.”

“It seems silly someone would want to ban some of the older books – just like today’s book challenges are going to seem silly to future generations. But there is nothing funny about censorship,” said Greg Lucas, California State Librarian.

“California libraries and librarians curate diverse collections of materials that reflect the unique diversity of California’s communities and ensure that Californians can read what they want, when and where they want to read it — online or in person.”

Lompoc Library offers as wide as possible a variety of reading and learning opportunities for all ages. From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks to attending a book club or children’s story time – we have something for everyone. Whether you’re working on your job skills, English proficiency, a hobby or trying to instill a love of reading in your child, our materials are always available for free to everyone. All you need is a library card. Last year, Lompoc’s libraries were visited over 150,000 times and hosted 433 programs for community members of all ages, which 28,893 people attended. The community read almost 500,000 minutes during this summer’s annual reading program, an increase of 35% over last year. Lompoc reads!

Along with libraries everywhere, Lompoc Library continues to adapt and services to meet the evolving needs of our community. Our library is staffed by trained, knowledgeable workers who can connect you to the trusted information and resources you need.