A wildfire erupted in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday afternoon, with three to five acres burning near 1500 Alamo Pintado Road. Forward progress was stopped by 4:45 p.m., but the initial estimate was that the fire could reach 20 acres. Numerous structures were briefly threatened by the Alamo Fire, which appears to have started near the historic Buttonwood Farm & Vineyard.

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Structures Briefly Threatened as Three to Five Acres Burned near 1500 Alamo Pintado Road

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