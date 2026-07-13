Alamo Fire burns at 1500 Alamo Pintado Road on July 13, 2026. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara County Fire

A wildfire erupted in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday afternoon, with three to five acres burning near 1500 Alamo Pintado Road. Forward progress was stopped by 4:45 p.m., but the initial estimate was that the fire could reach 20 acres. Numerous structures were briefly threatened by the Alamo Fire, which appears to have started near the historic Buttonwood Farm & Vineyard.

Tue Jul 14, 2026 | 01:07am
https://www.independent.com/2026/07/13/alamo-fire-starts-in-heart-of-santa-ynez-valley/

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