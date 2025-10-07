Santa Barbara Chamber Players Present Intimate Fundraising Concert — Featuring Dvořák’s Beloved “American” Quartet -by Sherry Trujillo

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sunday, October 12, 2025 – 3:00 PM

Tickets: $20 | Available at the door or online at sbchamberplayers.org

Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players invite music lovers to a special fundraising concert on Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. This intimate afternoon of chamber music will raise funds to support the ensemble’s larger upcoming performances this season.

The concert features a delightful and varied program showcasing the artistry and versatility of Santa Barbara’s own musicians.

Opening the program are two lively works for woodwind quintet—Five Easy Dances by Dénes Agay and Claude Debussy’s Petite Suite, arranged for winds. Performing are Carol Houchens (flute), Nancy Mathison (clarinet), Adelle Rodkey (oboe), Simon Knight (bassoon), and Johann Trujillo (French horn).

A highlight of the afternoon will be a performance by a brass quartet featuring an alphorn, an instrument rarely heard outside the Swiss Alps. The ensemble—Scott Pickering and Mike Muench (trumpets), Sherry Trujillo (French horn), and Johann Trujillo (alphorn)—will perform The Prayer by David Foster, a moving piece that beautifully blends brass sonorities with the resonant tones of the alphorn.

Closing the first half, A Grimm Waltz by contemporary composer Ian Deterling pairs French horn and double bass in a fairy tale-like duet performed by Sherry Trujillo (horn) and Todd Hartwig (bass).

After intermission, the string quartet Daniel Muñoz and Serenna Semonsen (violins), Tom Turner (viola), and Mia Paul (cello) will perform Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, “American.” Written in 1893 during Dvořák’s stay in Spillville, Iowa, this joyful and tuneful work was inspired by his fascination with American folk music and the landscapes of the New World. It remains one of the most beloved quartets in the repertoire, filled with optimism, rhythmic vitality, and lyrical charm.

All proceeds from this concert directly support the Santa Barbara Chamber Players’ upcoming season concerts, starting on October 25 at 7:30pm, at First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or online at sbchamberplayers.org.