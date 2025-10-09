Music Covers, Uncovered and Onscreen

Santa Barbara’s favorite quipsters, Hale Milgrim (former President/CEO of Capitol Records) and Richard Salzberg (a k a Music Maniac), are back with a new Go to Hale show, Covered in Music, which covers the gamut of musical covers. I asked them a few questions in advance of their latest Quips & Clips show, taking place on Saturday, October 18, at 6:52 p.m. at the Lobero.

Tell me about the October 18 show. What’s the theme and what can we expect to see?

Our upcoming show, Covered in Music, is a celebration of timeless songs brought to life by both emerging and legendary artists. The program features music from icons like David Bowie, Paul Simon, the Beatles, Tom Petty, and many more. What makes it special is the element of surprise — the fresh, unexpected ways these classic songs have been reimagined. Audiences will experience rare live concert clips spanning from the 1960s to today, blending iconic moments with hidden gems that highlight the enduring power and magic of great music.

You guys have done many of these Quips & Clips shows over the years. What number is this one?

This will be our 16th Quips & Clips presentation! Over the years, we’ve explored a wide range of themes, including Music That Connects Us, Music at the Crossroads, Stoners & Songwriters, Positive Vibrations, and special tributes to George Harrison and Bob Dylan. Each show has its own unique character, but the heart of it is always the joy of music.

Hale Milgrim, in the box office, and Richard Salzberg | Photo: John Flandrick and James St. Vincent

What keeps it interesting and motivates both of you? It’s obviously a lot of work.

Simply put: We love sharing the gift of music. Both of us have been passionate collectors since our youth, building extensive archives of audio and video footage. These shows come out of countless hours of digging through performances and curating the most moving and surprising moments. Our shared mantra is “Discover, Appreciate, and Share.” We’re always exploring, whether it’s new artists or rediscovering overlooked ones from the past. There’s a real sense of treasure hunting, and the thrill of those discoveries is what keeps us inspired.

What have been some surprises with the actual shows themselves?

Every show brings its own surprises! One of the biggest is that we rarely reveal in advance which artists will appear on screen. Over the years, audiences have been thrilled by unexpected clips featuring Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Jeff Bridges, and John Kay of Steppenwolf. Sometimes, the surprise goes even further when the artists themselves show up, share stories, and connect with the audience in unforgettable ways.

Another surprise has been the reaction after the show. Guests often ask if we’ll repeat it so they can bring friends and family, or if it’s available on DVD or streaming. The answer is always the same: Each program is a one-night-only experience. Once it’s over, we’re already dreaming up the next adventure. That sense of uniqueness is what makes the evening so special, and we hope anyone looking for a truly fun night will join us!



See Go to Hale: Quips & Clips: Covered in Music Saturday, October 18, 6:52 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). See lobero.org.