Goleta to Start Citing Overnight Vehicle Dwellers on Public Property

The City of Goleta will soon begin citing people illegally camping and dwelling in their vehicles on city property.

Residents have been urging the Goleta City Council to take action on the growing problem of overnight vehicle camping in their neighborhoods. On October 7, the council authorized staff to use the city’s existing administrative citation program to enforce laws prohibiting camping on public property and in vehicles.

Liz Stotts, who lives on Phelps Road between Cannon Green Drive and Pacific Oaks Road, told the council the growing number of illegally parked vehicles is concerning and that stricter enforcement feels necessary. In her comments, she included multiple photos of parked cars right outside her house, highlighting the concern she shares with her neighbors.

“I do not feel safe walking outside my own street at night. My guests have expressed discomfort parking there when visiting me,” Stotts said. “This situation needs to be brought back under control.”

Goleta enforces its encampment and vehicle-dwelling rules according to the city’s Homelessness Strategic Plan. Current rules prohibit camping and sleeping in parked vehicles on city property and streets, though there are exceptions.

Liz Stotts, who lives on Phelps Road between Cannon Green Drive and Pacific Oaks Road, shared multiple photos of vehicles parked near her home. | Credit: Liz Stotts

According to Goleta city officials, “When the city encounters an individual who is living in an encampment or vehicle, the city’s staff, County Behavioral Health, and outreach officials from nonprofit agencies contact the individual to understand their situation, offer them services … and get them registered into the Homeless Management Information System.”

Those sleeping on public property when no shelter is available aren’t penalized. The city must give at least 72 hours’ notice before clearing an encampment and store belongings worth more than $100 for reclamation.

Fines start at $100 for a first violation, $200 for a second, and $500 for a third or subsequent violation within a year, and unpaid citations can lead to civil consequences, such as collection actions or impacts on driver’s licenses or vehicle registration.

The city can tow vehicles that remain in violation after 72 hours. But many residents disagree with that time frame and are urging the city to tighten regulations in the interest of public safety.

Councilmembers discussed balancing public safety with compassion for unhoused residents, asking staff to refine options for a potential citation forgiveness program and clarify how enforcement would align with the city’s Homelessness Strategic Plan.

Goleta’s community relations manager, Kelly Hoover, said the city is finalizing the forgivable component of the citation program based on staff feedback and plans to begin implementation once it’s complete. The council is also considering changes such as shorter notice — more towing flexibility, and clearer vehicle dwelling criteria — but no other formal actions were taken beyond authorizing citation enforcement.