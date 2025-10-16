Local Collaboration Leads to the Best

Coming into the Santa Barbara Independent’s Best of Santa Barbara® week — and the Fed’s rate decision — seems like the perfect time to talk about price versus value and math versus emotion. What the Fed did rate-wise tells us their pensive state about cold, economic data — where they feel a move could have the most positive impact for America. The companies that comprise our local Best of Santa Barbara® winners, runners-up, and finalists tell us much about ourselves — the values we uphold and the entrepreneurs who followed their hearts to create the most positive impact for our community.

It is awesome to see readership rally around local spots, folks, collaborations, and concepts. It’s also important to note that for all the voters that supported these companies, almost as many supported those not recognized here. Alternatives and competition exist for a reason, and they help us determine what does and doesn’t fit. We place value in what we feel gives us the best return; we trade votes and dollars for what we think is right. We want what is accessible, reliable, and dependable.

So, what is local worth to you? What if you hit up your favorite local spot and they don’t have an item in stock, or the wait is longer than you anticipated? Do you pivot? Do you wait?

The price and deliverable depend on the capacity of the business relative to the request. Is it out of the norm? Do they already know you and the request for easy reproduction? Are you the hundredth person today who asked, and were they built for only 20 requests at a time? Certainly, production these days is stymied by tariffs, access, labor, and time. And yet, isn’t that exactly what we are paying for?

Looking local means investing in not only the economy around you, but also the decisionmakers that lead each place of business. Communicating needs, desires, goals, and necessities is always key for success — doing so for the person across from you versus online builds more than just an account; it builds a community, trust, and continuance. As we celebrate those who we appreciate and adore, I hope that we also remember what it takes to deliver those results. Let us compete, collaborate, and deliver for our community. After all, there’s more value in teamwork than in the glitz of any national ad campaign.

Austin Lampson is a licensed mortgage professional and branch manager of Origin Point Mortgage. She has spent the last quarter-century helping her clients balance math and emotion to achieve their financial goals. Reach Austin at (805) 869-7100, austin@austinlampson.com, or visit austinlampson.com.