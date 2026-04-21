Staying true to their mission of “bringing diverse people together to share stories, ideas, wisdom, and tools for transformation,” Godmothers Books is treating the community to an incredible lineup of author visits, workshops, retreats, and storytime gatherings.

‘Joyful Anyway’ by Kate Bowler | Credit: Courtesy

The sweet little Summerland bookshop was opened in 2024 by beauty entrepreneur Victoria Jackson and book agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. Since then, it’s become a community hub where friends can meet up for a Dart Coffee latte in their lovely outdoor patio or curl up next to the fire in a cushy leather chair, admiring the incredible offerings in their pristine and impeccably curated bookstore. But the fairy dust that gives Godmothers the extra sparkle are the hands-on workshops and speakers they’ve arranged, featuring everyone from Oprah to Father Greg Boyle.

One of the highlights is on April 25 when they welcome Duke University professor, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and award-winning podcast host, Kate Bowler, PhD. After a Stage IV cancer diagnosis at age 35, Bowler’s honest speaking and writing about finding meaning and joy alongside life’s difficulties is a needed balm for the soul. Her latest book, Joyful, Anyway reminds readers that we don’t have to wait for the clouds to clear in order to enjoy life. Even in the face of challenges, there is joy to be had. She offers up the idea that chasing happiness only in ideal conditions can prevent us from experiencing the authentic, messy, beautiful, everyday goodness that’s right under our noses.

For these visits, the author is joined by a thoughtful moderator on their cozy stage, which feels more like a “fireside chat” than a business-like interview. Following the event, the audience is able to ask questions as well.

On Sunday, April 26, Kerry Docherty, co-founder of the lifestyle clothing brand Faherty, will be delving into the details of her new memoir, Selfish: Unlearning, Reclaiming & Telling the Truth. Molly Rosen, the founder of the Brooklyn Writers Collective, an international creative community devoted to the power of personal narrative, and actor Jordana Brewster will take the stage with Docherty for what is sure to be an inspirational conversation.

‘The First Lady Next Door’ by Eliza Reid | Credit: Courtesy

Those looking to up their game in the kitchen with fresh recipes, will want to snag a seat for Sabrina Rudin’s visit on May 4. The founder of Spring Café’s will be discussing her cookbook, Healthy with a Side of Happy, which teaches families how to create nourishing plant-based meals.

The former first lady of Iceland, author Eliza Reid, is visiting on May 10 to discuss her new memoir, The First Lady Next Door: A Memoir of Iceland, Identity, and Unexpected Adventure. Her witty, humorous, and vulnerable writing will come to life with this conversation focusing on how we can use inner resilience and boldness to convert challenge into opportunity.

On Saturday, June 6, New York Times–bestselling author Alex Elle visits the shop to chat with readers about her new memoir, The Company We Keep: Friendship, Connection, and Redefining What It Means to Grow Together. I’ve followed Alex Elle’s honest, open, and gentle but powerful Instagram handle and am sure her visit to Godmother’s will be the dose of authentic self-compassion and reminder about the importance of meaningful relationships we all need.

That is just a taste of the wide variety of events packed into the next few months at Godmother’s. With their thoughtful attention to cultivating a wide range of viewpoints, there’s sure to be a voice at Godmother’s that resonates for everyone. Visit their website to peruse the full lineup and get tickets before they sell out.