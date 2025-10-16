Santa Barbara City Council Considers How to Address Reserve Budgets

After dipping into city reserves for local wildfires, COVID impacts, and other emergency initiatives, the Santa Barbara City Council is considering adjusting its reserve policy to give the city more room to operate with the budgets over the next few years.

This week, city councilmembers shared major concerns over reducing the policy with the expectation that revenue increases will be able to make up for the shortfalls in the city’s reserves.

City staff recommended adjusting the city’s disaster reserve policy target level to 10 percent — up 5 percent from the current target level of 15 percent. In addition, the City Council discussed making the overall revised reserve target level 22 percent for fiscal years 2025-26, with the intention to replenish the city’s reserve to the usual 25 percent over the next five years.

Council did not make a final decision, and the topic will be brought back before the Finance Committee on Tuesday, October 21.