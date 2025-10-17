Credit: Courtesy

Meet Billy — our gentle boy looking for his forever home

Our sweet Billy has returned to us after developing a seizure condition. He’s now on medication that helps keep his seizures under control, but the shelter is no place for a dog like him.

Billy previously lived with three young children who absolutely adored him. Sadly, his family could no longer manage the medical care he needs.

We’re hoping to find Billy a calm, loving home where he can continue his treatment and feel safe and cherished. He’s a gentle soul who just wants to be near his people and live a peaceful, happy life.

Please consider adopting, sharing, or donating to help Billy get the care and comfort he deserves. Every bit of support makes a difference for this special boy.

Interested in meeting Billy? Visit us at SYVHumane.org or send us a message for more details!