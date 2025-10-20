Driver Airlifted After Corvette Launches 100 Feet off Alisal Road in Santa Ynez

A man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when his Corvette left the road in Santa Ynez, cleared a fence, and landed roughly 100 feet off the 1000 block of Alisal Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck.

The crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. and drew responses from Santa Barbara County Fire, American Medical Response, CalStar Air, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The driver — the sole occupant — sustained moderate to major injuries and was airlifted by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“Vehicle (Corvette) left the roadway clearing over a fence and traveling approximately 100′ from the roadway before coming to rest,” Safechuck said in a statement.

It’s unclear what led to the crash but officials have confirmed the incident is still under investigation.

Other than the Corvette catching air, there were no other vehicles involved. The identity and current condition of the driver has not been released.