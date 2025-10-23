FBI Joins Search for Missing Lompoc Girl Melodee Buzzard

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the disappearance of 9-year-old Lompoc girl Melodee Buzzard. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the FBI joined the search on October 18.

Melodee is approximately 4’ 6” and 60 pounds, according to law enforcement. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The most recent verified photo of Melodee is from approximately two years ago — law enforcement says her appearance may have changed in this time period.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office began investigating Melodee’s disappearance on October 14, after a school administrator reported that Melodee had not been attending school. Buzzard’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has remained uncooperative, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Signs with Melodee’s face, and asking where she is, line the 500 block of Mars Avenue in Lompoc, where Melodee was living with her mother when she went missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Melodee was with Buzzard as recently as October 7, and that Buzzard may have driven Melodee across county lines, as far as Nebraska, in a white Chevrolet Malibu rental car with license plate 9MNG101.

“We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone — perhaps an extended family member or friend — who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

Lizabeth Meza, who has identified herself as Melodee’s aunt, has posted on the social media site Instagram that Ashlee Buzzard is mentally unstable and that she had not seen the child in more than four years.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff and FBI are asking that anyone with information on Melodee contact them. They say the most effective way to help is by sharing information directly with detectives. Here’s where you can do so: