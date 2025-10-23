Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Run over His Ex with Vehicle

Police arrested a Santa Barbara man Tuesday for multiple felony charges after he allegedly tried to run over his former partner with his vehicle the day prior.

On Monday, October 20, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of 1100 Quinientos Street on the city’s Eastside, according to a press release from the police department. Once there, police learned that the suspect, Mario Flores-Crespo, 23, had reportedly made threats against his former partner before allegedly attempting to run over the victim with his vehicle.

Flores-Crespo fled the scene before police arrived, but the following morning around 9:30, detectives located Flores near Nopal and Montecito streets, where they took him into custody without incident.

Flores-Crespo was booked into Santa Barbara County jail with bail set at $1 million. According to court records, he has been charged with seven felony charges and two enhancements — including stalking, burglary, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. The charges appear to stem from both the October 20 incident and prior incidents on September 1 and 27.

He was scheduled to be arraigned this Thursday morning in Santa Barbara Superior Court.