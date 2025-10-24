Detectives Focus in on Three-Day Road Trip in Search for Missing Lompoc Girl 

Detectives have narrowed the timeline in the search for 9-year-old Lompoc girl Melodee Buzzard, according to an October 24 press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained an image of Melodee at a rental car business on October 7. They say there is evidence that Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, began a road trip together.

Ashlee Buzzard is thought to have driven in a white Chevrolet Malibu rental car with license plate 9MNG101 from Lompoc to “the Nebraska area” and back, returning to Lompoc on October 10 without Melodee. Law enforcement says Buzzard also drove through Kansas on her return trip.

“Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now,” the press release says.

Law enforcement says that Melodee Buzzard is approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

In the surveillance images, Melodee wears a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and what looks like a wig with dark, straight hair. That wig may have been used to alter her appearance, according to law enforcement. The press release says that Ashlee Buzzard is also known to wear wigs.

Law enforcement started investigating Melodee’s disappearance on October 14, after a school official reported that Melodee had not attended school. The Sheriff’s Office asks people to come forward with information about Melodee’s whereabouts if you have it. They ask that people not conduct independent searches or investigations.

You can contact the sheriff’s office here:

Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171

Online Tips: SBSheriff.org