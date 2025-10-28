Theater Review | Jonny & the Baptists is a Perfect Fit for New Beginnings Nonprofit Work

Jonny Donahoe (co-writer and star of Every Brilliant Thing) returned to Center Stage Theater for a special fundraising performance benefitting Santa Barbara–based social services organization, New Beginnings. This musical act, called Jonny & the Baptists (featuring Donahoe and his comedy partner, Paddy Gervers), has enjoyed success throughout Europe and the performers’ native U.K. This production for New Beginnings was the U.S. premiere for the comedy duo. The show, about mood and mental state, perfectly illustrates the importance of New Beginnings’ mission to provide support for community members suffering from poverty and untreated mental illness.

Jonny & the Baptists features a specific style of music-informed stand-up. The performance tells the story of the two men’s partnership through depression, neurodivergence, and healing after the isolation of the pandemic. Donahoe and Gervers control the crowd with grace, keeping the audience laughing while managing troubling subject matter.

‘Jonny & the Baptists’ stars Jonny Donahoe, left, and Paddy Gervers | Photo: Matt Crockett

‘Jonny & the Baptists’ stars Jonny Donahoe and Paddy Gervers | Photo: Matt Crockett

The show is a kind, empathetic comedy that speaks to an audience beyond those who identify as mentally ill or neurodivergent, mostly riffing on the common experiences of suffering people in humorous original songs and joke lyrics to radio staples (such as revising lyrics of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” to “Comin’ out of my cage and I’m not doing well / Going back to my cage because I like my cage”). Behind the laughter, however, is an encouraging reminder of the real availability for people to overcome these debilitating issues. It’s an entertaining and uplifting message, one born from a place of true understanding — flawlessly on brand for New Beginnings, whose aim is to provide care, aid, and safety to a vulnerable population.

Jonny & the Baptists is a well-performed, easy-to-love show that shares the power of friendship and empathy through the joys of music and laughter.