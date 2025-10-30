Suspect Identified in Fatal Deputy Shooting at Goleta Ralphs

Nine days after Santa Barbara County deputies fatally shot a man inside the Ralphs grocery store in Goleta, the Sheriff’s Office has released new details — including the suspect’s identity and a clearer account of the moments that led to gunfire.

The incident began around 2:39 p.m. on Monday, October 20, when deputies responded to reports of “a suspect actively assaulting a victim with a weapon” at the Magnolia Shopping Center on Hollister Avenue, authorities said. The victim, an adult male, had reportedly intervened after witnessing the suspect, 34-year-old Abdou Rahman Nyan of Connecticut, abuse his dog. The victim was stabbed twice and treated at a nearby hospital before being released.

Nyan then reportedly fled into the nearby Ralphs, which was open at the time and occupied by customers and employees. According to The Gambia Journal, Nyan was a U.S. Army veteran, National Guardsman, and IT specialist. His mother, identified as Amie Noho, is a well-known member of California’s tight-knit Gambian community.

Inside the store, deputies located Nyan barricaded inside a public restroom at the back of the building. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to negotiate and de-escalate the situation.

“Believing he was still armed with the knife used in the assault, deputies placed display racks in front of the restroom door in an effort to contain him,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

“Moments later, Nyan suddenly opened the door, pushed through the barricade, and charged toward the deputies clutching a metal trashcan as a barrier while holding a knife in each hand,” Zick said. Deputies were standing “less than ten feet away in the narrow alcove outside the restroom.”

Verbal commands were issued, and one deputy deployed their Taser, before both deputies opened fire. “Sergeant Eric Delgadillo and Deputy Anthony Muneton fired six rounds, stopping the attack,” Zick said.

Deputies secured both knives and immediately began performing lifesaving measures on Nyan, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Zick. Neither deputy was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both Delgadillo and Muneton remain on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The incident is under active investigation and will be reviewed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

As of now, there is no indication that the California Department of Justice will take over the case. Under Assembly Bill 1506, the state agency investigates local law enforcement shootings only when the person killed was unarmed.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details on Nyan’s criminal history or what brought him to Goleta.