Pearl Chase | Credit: Courtesy

Astrologers tell us that those born under the sign of Scorpio are ambitious, hardworking, strong, confident, passionate, and determined. Powerful. Straightforward. Authentic. Honest. Scorpios are considered astute, intuitive, and laser-like in their ability to detect a note of falseness or deception. Above all, they are born leaders.

If anyone well-schooled in astrology had to guess Pearl Chase’s sun sign, they would choose Scorpio. And they would be correct. Her November 16 birthday placed her unambiguously in the zodiac sign that spans from October 23 to November 22.

That’s not to say she was a big believer in astrology. In 1941, a friend sent her a letter exploring the significance of the full moon in human affairs, claiming that the May full moon “will be shown the seal of mastery or spiritual defeat. It is the time for solemn dedication of all to the great work of Harmony, of Peace, of Integrated Consciousness — unafraid of upheavals and of the knife of the cosmic Surgeon — vision with the decisions that a World shall be born that is truly new.”

Pearl penned a note at the end of the letter before she put it in her file: “Astrology appears to make people crazy!?”

But her natural skepticism about astrology wasn’t enough to override her characteristic enthusiasm when she came up with a novel idea. When it occurred to Pearl that she shared her Scorpio tendencies with many other women of Santa Barbara, she formed the Scorpio Club.

It came to her in November 1942 when her friend Edith Hancock, the first female city councilmember of Santa Barbara, was looking forward to celebrating her 46th birthday. Edith was dismayed, however, when her physician husband was called out of town, and she lamented the fact she would be alone on her special day. When Pearl got wind of her friend’s disappointment, she invited Edith to lunch to celebrate their mutual birthdays. She surprised her by inviting several other prominent women who also were born under the sign of Scorpio.

They were joined by Mrs. Hilmar Koefed (president of the Lobero Theater Foundation), Mrs. Michael Levy (chair of American Women’s Voluntary Services), Grace Ruth Southwick (director of Adult Education), and Dr. Anna Mc Caughey (detention home superintendent) at the landmark El Paseo Restaurant. The distinguished group enjoyed a convivial celebration, including the round of drinks sent to their table by local gentlemen who were dining nearby. By the end of the gathering, Pearl floated the notion of the Scorpio Club. Her guests thought it was and intriguing idea.

Pearl was already very busy with her civic work through many organizations. The last thing she needed was to establish another one that required her time and attention. So, the Scorpio Club was deliberately simplified, with just a single meeting of the year, a gathering of women leaders in the community with limited membership, since the inviolate rule was that they all had to be under the same sign.

Scorpio Club Luncheon attendees, November 16, 1944

The Scorpio rule held fast over the years. News-Press publisher Thomas Storke had hoped to become an honorary member, except his November 23 birthday made him ineligible by just one day. And Mary Louise Days, who worked closely with Pearl, noted, “She flattered me when she asked me when my birthday was — I missed it by one sign because I was a Libra.”

Still, the group expanded yearly. By 1944, it had grown to more than a dozen members. The club had a motto, “Work and Serve”; a purpose, “To Discuss Why We Are the Way We Are”; and several rules. The rules required designated members to send and telephone reminders, make arrangements for the luncheon, secure decorations, and pay for the birthday cake. Additionally, each member was required to pay for their own lunch when it was held in a restaurant or club, as well as bring a small, wrapped gift and a birthday card to participate in the anonymous exchange with other members.

The Scorpio Club may have started out as a bit of a lark, but with Pearl in charge, it soon became more formalized as an organization, complete with officers, a membership roster, an agenda, and high expectations for the members’ enthusiastic participation.

Each meeting followed a familiar format. Long-term members were encouraged to sit with new ones so that everyone would get to know each other. Pearl began the annual event with the ritual retelling of the history of the group. One member described the story as important as the holiday recitation of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Next on the agenda was a time when members had the opportunity to talk about the trips they had taken in the past year and share the photos they had taken, from the nearby Channel Islands to the Canary Islands, from Mexico to Madagascar.

After that, Pearl would quiz everyone assembled about their work in civic activities and organizations. As one member described it, “We would all be seated and had to tell what we had contributed to the community that year, what we were doing.”

Following the convivial gift and card exchange and dessert of cake and ice cream, Pearl would wrap up the meeting by distributing a selection of inspirational quotes, and always, the wish for “A Happy Scorpio Year.”

Beverley Jackson, the longtime society columnist for the Santa Barbara News-Press, barely made the cut with her November 20 birthday. When she assumed the Presidency of the Scorpio Club in 1973, Pearl sent her a directive: “We should be diligently looking for Scorpion leaders in the major organizations that are continuing support of major community affairs, culture, education, athletic, etc.”

When submission of a photograph was required in 1974, architect Lutah Maria Riggs, a member since 1946, submitted hers to Pearl with a note, “I became only 78 years old on Thursday October 31, although I see I really look to be about 1,000 years old! I dedicate the snapshot of this homely visage to you, for the record! With love and affection on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Scorpios!”

Lutah Maria Riggs | Credit: Courtesy



By 1978, the last meeting of The Scorpio Club during Pearl’s long life, the requirements for membership in the Scorpio Club were spelled out in even greater detail:

Women who, for years, have worked for the betterment of the community. Long time leaders in their Organizations or Professions Those born between October 23 and November 22 To succeed in long time public service, a Scorpio leader must: Practice cooperation, cultivate understanding of others’ points of view. Lack or have overcome the possible faults of jealousy, possessiveness, and extreme emotion. Annual friendly party last October or early November at a member’s home to consider “Why We Are the Way We Are,” Contribute to memorials. To learn how each one participates in community activities. To encourage each other. To present new members approved by two early members and secretary. One member provides meeting place, two provide Birthday Cake. One or more help with simple refreshments.

Pearl called Beverley “the Party Lady and good friend.” Shortly before her death in 1979, Pearl exacted a promise from Beverley, “Please promise me you’ll keep the Scorpio Club going,” she pleaded. Beverley agreed. She hosted annual meetings at a variety of locations, including private homes; the Coral Casino, where she was a lifetime member; and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. She confessed that the members sometimes chose to sip pink champagne instead of the hot tea that was Pearl’s preference.

In an article she wrote for Santa Barbara Magazine, Beverley recalled one meeting that gave her chills: “As the club motto was being read, the front door blew open. It was a lovely calm day. There was no one at the door. I still get shivers remembering that, but I definitely believe that if Pearl wanted to remind us she was watching, she’d find her way back to a Scorpio meeting.”

Beverley Jackson | Credit: Paul Wellman file photo

Cheri Rae is a longtime neighborhood advocate and the author of A String of Pearls: Pearl Chase of Santa Barbara. She is a board member of the Pearl Chase Society, and the longtime editor of the society’s newsletter, “The Capital,” where this article first appeared. Email Cheri at pcs@pearchasesociety.org or visit pearlchasesociety.org.