“Powerful Voices, Purposeful Change” was the guiding theme of the 18th Annual Women of Achievement Awards luncheon hosted by the Association for Women in Communications (AWC) on Thursday, May 7. Community leaders, journalists, educators, and advocates gathered at the Cabrillo Pavilion to honor four women whose work has had a lasting impact on Santa Barbara County’s immigrant communities through advocacy, education, civic engagement, and legal support.

Presented with support from Women Connect4Good and other local sponsors, the event serves as a fundraiser for AWC-SB’s professional development programs and year-round networking opportunities.

The afternoon began with guests mingling against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean before Woman of Achievement Director Katya Armistead delivered opening remarks.

“This is a moment to pause to recognize women whose leadership helped to move our community forward,” said Armistead.

Katya Amistead speaks at the Women of Achievement Awards. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

As lunch was served, the honorees joined emcee Tracy Lehr, from News Channel 3-12, at the front of the room for a panel discussion. This year’s honorees included Teresa Alvarez, Primitiva Hernandez, Viviana Marsano, and Julissa Peña. Each woman was recognized for her commitment to expanding opportunities, resources, and representation for immigrant families throughout the region.

After sharing lighthearted facts about themselves and how they got into their work, the conversation turned toward the difficult realities facing undocumented families in Santa Barbara and across the country, particularly in the wake of recent ICE raids and immigration enforcement actions.

From left: Tracy Lehr, Primitiva Hernandez, and Viviana Marsano at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“We were not expecting what we’re facing today,” said Primitiva Hernandez, executive director of 805 UndocuFund and the Rapid Response Network, which provides a safety net for undocumented families during disasters, as well as immigration enforcement actions. “That has been the hardest thing to adjust to, but we’ve done it.”

“It’s really hard work,” said Teresa Alvarez, who leads the Carpinteria Children’s Project, supporting children and families across the county. “Many of us cry. It’s very heavy at the same time, but I think meeting the families where they are is very important.”

Tracy Lehr (left), Teresa Alvarez, and Primitiva Hernandez at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Julissa Peña, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Defense Center, spoke about the importance of helping immigrants understand their legal rights and how to navigate an often confusing system.

“A lot of fear comes from uncertainty and misinformation,” she said. “So, a big part of our work is merely helping people understand their rights, what their options are, and what is currently happening.”

Viviana Marsano discussed her civic and community engagement work at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she has helped build programs focused on voter registration, youth outreach, and student-led community projects. “They have phenomenal ideas and solutions for the issues that we are living through right now,” said Marsano of the students she works with.

Special honors for the Women of Achievement | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

An AWC-SB looks at the program for the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Susan Salcido and a guest at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

AWC-SB honorees, from left, Teresa Alvarez, Primitiva Hernandez, Viviana Marsano, and Julissa Peña with host Tracy Lehr (far left) at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

AWC-SB President Ana Papakhian speaks at the Women of Achievement Awards | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

As the discussion continued, Lehr asked each woman to reflect on a moment that captured the impact of her work firsthand.

Alvarez described supporting a family after their husband and father was deported. Carpinteria Children’s Project provided stability and care for the children while helping the mother navigate overwhelming legal, financial, and emotional challenges.

Hernandez shared the story of a day laborer detained by immigration authorities outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles, leaving behind two dogs. Through community support and coordination, 805 UndocuFund ultimately reunited the man with his pets.

Throughout the afternoon, each woman emphasized that supporting immigrant communities requires collective effort and continued community involvement.

“Community power is also built by simply people being present, and that matters deeply,” Peña said, “so you can make a big difference just by showing up.”

Alvarez echoed, “We can’t do it alone. We need all of you.”