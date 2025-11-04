Charlie Sheen: Alive On Stage Performance Canceled

Charlie Sheen’s scheduled appearance at The Granada Theatre on Tuesday, November 18, has been canceled “due to a last-minute change in his work schedule on another project.” The promoters at Goldenvoice had no further information available at this time.

According to the Granada website: “All ticket holders will receive automatic refunds at their original point of purchase. No further action is required. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and continued support of The Granada Theatre.”