Sutter Health Acquires Hayashida Physical Therapy, Expanding Access in Santa Barbara

Sutter Health is acquiring Hayashida Physical Therapy, one of Santa Barbara County’s most recognized outpatient rehab providers, in a move to expand access and preserve local clinical talent.

“We are proud to welcome Hayashida Physical Therapy into the Sutter Health family,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, president of Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast division. “This investment preserves a vital community resource and strengthens access to physical therapy services, reflecting our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients throughout the communities we serve.”

Founded in 2002 by Maury Hayashida, DPT, the practice has two locations — one in Santa Barbara and one in Goleta — both of which will continue operating under Sutter’s umbrella after the deal closes, expected January 5. Sutter’s existing Goleta Physical Therapy office will also be folded into the new network.

From left: Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast President | Credit: Courtesy Sutter Health; Maury Hayashida, founder of Hayashida Physical Therapy | Credit: Sara Prince

“We are excited to become part of Sutter Health’s expanding and innovative organization,” Hayashida said. “We take great pride in the culture of life-long learning that we have created over the past 23 years. Better clinicians contribute to better outcomes, which help people live better lives.”

Patients will continue seeing the same therapists, and officials say insurance access may improve under Sutter’s broader network of accepted providers. “Sutter Health contracts with most insurance companies, including managed care plans (HMOs), and cares for Medicare and self-pay patients,” a Sutter spokesperson confirmed.

The merger will also preserve Hayashida’s orthopedic physical therapy residency program — the first of its kind in the county — and connect it to Sutter’s broader orthopedics and sports medicine service line. “This new partnership represents a great opportunity to deliver even further on our promise to provide patients comprehensive, specialized orthopedic and sports medicine care,” said Dr. Corina Brown, a Sutter Health orthopedic surgeon.

The combined clinics are expected to serve more than 8,700 patients each year.