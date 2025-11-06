Rep. Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement After 38 Years in Congress

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing lawmaker who made history as the first woman to lead the U.S. House of Representatives and a singular force in Democratic politics, announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of 2026 and not seek a 21st term in Congress.

Pelosi, 85, who has represented San Francisco in the House since 1987, announced her decision Thursday in a nearly six-minute cinematic love letter to the city and her constituents.

“I’ve always honored the song of St. Francis — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace,’ — the anthem of our city,” Pelosi, who is a devout Catholic, says near the end of the mini film. “That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know: I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.”

Interspersed with the montage of San Francisco scenes were nods to Pelosi’s signature legislative accomplishments, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act under President Barack Obama and the passage of former President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and climate agenda.

Pelosi is known for her political prowess, strict leadership and laser-focused vision that made her an exceptionally effective and fearsome speaker. She frequently twisted arms within her own party, quelling an uprising from the progressive flank of the Democratic caucus known as “the Squad” in 2018 and even backchanneling the pressure campaign that led to Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump’s speech after his State of the Union address at the the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb 4, 2020. | Photo by Jonathan Ernst, Reuters

She also gained a reputation for her not-so-subtle sass of President Donald Trump, going viral for ripping up his State of the Union speech and mockingly giving him the now-iconic “Nancy clap” of disapproval. Her antagonism of the president also made her a target for political violence. When Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol in 2021, many were looking for her specifically. Pelosi’s husband of more than 60 years, Paul Pelosi, was brutally beaten by an intruder with a hammer who’d broken into the couple’s San Francisco residence looking for her.

Her video features clever shout-outs to the wide array of industries and interests that have supported — and tangled with — her over the years: labor unions, tech companies, public transit and housing advocates, environmentalists and entrepreneurs. She also notes the city’s struggles, focusing on the recovery from the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the AIDS crisis.

“Here we don’t fear the future, we forge it,” Pelosi says. “From the Gold Rush to the miracles of science and technology, our city has always been the cradle of innovation, buzzing with optimism and creativity.”

Pelosi is a longtime force of the city and the Democratic Party, serving as chair of the California party from 1981 to 1983. She raised five children and was active as a volunteer in local politics for years, but didn’t seriously consider running for office until her 40s. She has spoken often of her Catholic upbringing in Baltimore, where her father served as mayor for 12 years. Her brother later followed in his footsteps.

Her announcement comes amid an outcry from Democrats to let a younger generation take the helm. State Sen. Scott Wiener, who has called Pelosi his mentor, announced last month that he would seek her seat next year.

Wiener joins a race that also includes progressive challenger Saikat Chakrabarti, the former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York.

Her idyllic video notably steers clear of any mention of Trump, who has threatened repeatedly to send troops and immigration agents to San Francisco.

“San Francisco, know your power,” Pelosi says. “We have made history, we have made progress, we have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so.”