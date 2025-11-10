Gold’s Gym Southern California Gyms Sold to EōS Fitness in 23-Location Deal

The bodybuilding empire that Arnold Schwarzenegger helped make famous has been sold in Southern California — at least the franchise portion of it.

EōS Fitness announced on October 29 it has acquired all 23 Gold’s Gym locations operated by Southern California franchisees Angel and Willy Banos, including three gyms in the Santa Barbara area: 21 West Carrillo Street, 3908 State Street, and a Goleta location at 6144 Calle Real. The purchase expands EōS’s footprint by nearly 20 percent overnight and makes Southern California its largest U.S. market with 46 locations.

“While this acquisition accelerates our expansion in a highly competitive real estate market, we are especially grateful to Angel and Willy Banos, the founders of this Southern California franchise, for their vision and diligence in building these gyms and maintaining such high standards of operation over the last three decades,” said EōS Fitness CEO Rich Drengberg in a press release. “It’s this foundation that is one of the ways we can extend the premium fitness experience EōS Fitness is known for to a broader audience while enhancing access for existing members.”

The deal, which brings more than 1,000 new employees into the EōS fold, promises continuity for current Gold’s Gym members — though the specifics remain nebulous. According to an email sent to Gold’s Gym Southern California members, existing memberships will continue uninterrupted. EōS members with qualifying memberships will gain access to the former Gold’s Gym locations, while Gold’s members will eventually receive access to EōS gyms, though no timeline has been provided.

So far, little appears to be changing beyond signage, leaving some members confused about what the acquisition actually means for their day-to-day gym experience.

According to social media posts, front desk staff at acquired locations have indicated that pricing and membership benefits will remain the same for now, with only the exterior branding changing to EōS Fitness. When pressed about why operational practices and pricing wouldn’t shift to match EōS’s existing model, employees reportedly said they lacked answers. Staff members indicated they received limited information about the transition, with management informing non-managerial staff of the acquisition just last week — raising questions about whether the current continuity is temporary or permanent.

The acquisition represents a homecoming of sorts for Drengberg, who spent 15 years as vice president of marketing and sales for the Banos brothers’ franchise operation before departing in 2015 to build EōS Fitness.

Angel Banos, CEO of the 23-gym franchise, framed the sale as a legacy move. “As my brother and I reflect on our extraordinary 37-year journey, we are filled with profound pride,” he said in the press release. “Entrusting our legacy to EōS Fitness, a company that has already forged an impressive path in our industry with its highly accessible, quality-driven gyms, ensures our vision and impact continue to flourish across Southern California and beyond.”

The sale does not affect Gold’s Gym as a global brand. Founded in Venice, California, in 1965 by Joe Gold, the chain — often called “the Mecca of Bodybuilding” — has grown into an international operation with locations in 27 countries across six continents. The company’s headquarters moved from California to Dallas in 2013, according to American Spa. EōS is also headquartered in Dallas.

Gold’s Gym Southern California announced the transition in an October 29 email to members. The acquisition vaults EōS into several high-profile Southern California markets including Beverly Center, Hollywood, Long Beach, and Santa Barbara. The Dallas-based company, which markets itself with the tagline “High Value. Low Price.,” operates gyms starting at $9.99 per month and plans to reach 250 locations by 2030.

EōS first opened in Southern California in 2015 with five locations and has steadily expanded throughout the state. With this acquisition, the company aims to have 50 gyms in the region by the end of 2025.

The company touts 40,000-square-foot or larger facilities stacked with equipment, group fitness classes, and personal training options. EōS has been recognized for what it calls its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, offering amenities aimed at fitness practitioners of all levels.

For Santa Barbara–area members navigating the transition, questions remain about when and how they’ll gain access to the broader EōS network — and whether pricing structures will eventually shift to align with EōS’s model. The company has indicated members should wait for further communication about access to the expanded gym network.

Representatives from EōS Fitness and Gold’s Gym did not respond to requests for comment. More information is available at eosfitness.com.