The Indy team would like to congratulate all the participants from the Santa Barbara Half Marathon and 5K! Running along Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street, participants took in our spectacular waterfront view as they took off from the starting line. The route wound through downtown and past some of our iconic landmarks: Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden and the Kid’s World at Alameda Park. The racers came back down the historic State Street promenade to finish out in the Funk Zone where the Indy and other local vendors eagerly awaited them!

To celebrate everyone who finished, the Indy invited the racers walking by to stop at our booth and leave a signature on our newsprint. More than that, our community members of all ages stopped by, adding their name, celebration messages for others, and drawings from the kids who participated too! This year also celebrated a new record for the men’s half marathon division, with Alex Cyr from Toronto, Canada, finishing in one hour and six minutes.

Thanks to everyone who stopped by and celebrated their win with us! We hope to see you again next year.