Marcus is a 2-year-old male black German Shepherd weighing approximately 90 pounds and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Marcus is gentle, affectionate, and eager to form strong bonds. Staff report that Marcus’ true personality shines outside of the shelter walls. Marcus enjoys rides in the car and going for walks, but could use some leash training. Adoption fees include neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

